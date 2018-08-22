Auditor-general to testify at committee probing Co-op’s failure

Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides will be testifying before a committee probing the demise of the cooperative banking sector on Thursday, following a two-week recess, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

Michaelides is scheduled to appear at 9 am, followed by financial ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou three hours later, the committee appointed by Attorney-general Costas Clerides said.

The committee has summoned former and current Co-op’s officials, including former board chairman Panagiotis Philippou and former board member Gregoris Maliotis who will testify on Monday, former chairman Giorgos Iosiph and former board members Lampros Pieri and Andreas Charitou, all testifying on Tuesday, the committee said.

The following day, George Panteli and Andreas Charalambous, both senior finance ministry officials who served as members of the board are scheduled to appear in front of the committee, just before Giorgos Ioannou, a Co-op senior official testifies.

On August 30, board member Kypros Ellinas and resigned member Charalambos Christodoulides and the bank’s head of strategy and communication Yiannos Stravrinides will make their appearance. The following day, Giorgos Kittos and Panicos Pouros, both board members who tendered their resignations, are scheduled to testify before current board chairman Giorgos Hadjinikolas testifies on Wednesday, September 5.