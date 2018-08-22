Become the best you can be at workshop

Get inspired and motivated into changing your life for the better. Master Your Life is a two-day seminar into the latest personal-development strategies to evolve and prosper one’s business as well as personal life. The seminar promises to create many breakthroughs and ‘aha’ moments.

Inspired by some of the world’s best motivational speakers such as Tony Robbins, Dr Joe Vitale of The Secret, David Snyder and more, host Venetia Zannettis says that her seminar will condense what she learned throughout her studies into this two-day seminar, saving you time and tens of thousands of euros.

“The level of your success depends entirely on you. Meaning, how well you implement into your life the information that the speaker will share. Furthermore, everything that I will teach during this two-day event is methods, exercises, tips, secrets and life-long skills that I have used in my life. The content that I will share has been performed not only on myself but a number of my clients with satisfactory results,” Zannettis said.

The event targets individuals who are seeking self-development, spiritual growth, self-awareness, manifestations and happiness. It promises to be a positive environment where one can meet other individuals with similar goals and mindsets. The seminar is designed to help someone gain new perspective and ideas as well as how to effectively set and achieve dreams and aspirations with ease.

During the event, the team will provide attendees with a pen, a notepad and workbook. People will be given a 15-minute break where they will be offered tea, coffee, cookies and cake. Also, a one-and-a-half-hour lunch break will give participants the chance to visit the hotel restaurant. People are asked to wear comfortable clothing and the only requirement is that they bring a smile, determination, dedication, faith and be open to new information!

Master Your Life

Weekend seminar designed to teach us how to master our minds and life with Venetia Zannettis. October 20-21. Golden Bay Beach Hotel, Dhekelia Road, Larnaca. 10am. €247-197. www.venetiazannettis.com, Tel: 97 747276, [email protected]