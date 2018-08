A couple from Paphos was arrested on Wednesday after being reported by the woman’s mother of allegedly extorting more than €8,000 from her.

According to the police, an 84-year-old woman reported on Tuesday that her daughter and son-in-law had been using threats and violence for a period of time to extort her pension and around €8,000 from her bank account.

Following the report, the couple were arrested. The wife was released later on but the husband remains in custody.