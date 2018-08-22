Fire burning out of control in Pano Pyrgos

Crews are working to put out a fire that is raging out of control in Pano Pyrgos in the Tylliria area, the forestry department said on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at around 8.15pm in the area of Ayios Andronikos.

Crews from the forestry department from Kampos, Yialia and Stavros tis Psokas have arrived in the area to assist the local team at Pyrgos.

The fire is burning pine trees, bushes and wild vegetation.

Senior official of the forestry department, Andreas Christou said that the firefighting task is difficult due to strong winds in the area.