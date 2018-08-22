Game Fund refutes Animal Party claims over hunting dogs

The Game Fund on Wednesday rejected criticism from the Animal Party that it had not made any recommendations to hunters regarding dogs prior to the first foray last week, saying canines were not allowed during the summer season.

In a statement, the Game Fund said it did not mention because hunters are forbidden to take dogs with them at this time.

The service urged the animal party to contact them before releasing any statements in the future so that they are up to date and correct.

In its report last week, the service urged hunters to be respectful of the environment, to not expose themselves to direct sunlight for longer periods than necessary, and to avoid alcohol consumption, among others.

The animal party, in their statement, criticized the service for not including any information regarding dogs, which the party says are abandoned during the first few days of the hunting season.