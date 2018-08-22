Hazardous multiple adapter withdrawn from market

A multiple adapter that is hazardous has been identified and withdrawn from the market, according to the department of electromechanical services.

The department said that the product does not conform with the current Low-voltage differential (LVD) safety demands. The distributor has agreed to withdraw it from the market.

The electromechanical service urges anyone who knows where the product is sold or needs additional information regarding the product to communicate with the department at 22800522 or send an e-mail to ‘[email protected]’.

Consumers who have the adapter in their possession are asked not to use it and to return it as soon as possible to the store where they acquired it.

Category: Inverters, adapters and chargers

Type: Multiple adapter with lighting

Model: GT-6133

Specifications: 13 A, 250 V, 50/60 Hz

Distributor: Smart Discount Shops

Danger: Potential Electrocution