Man arrested for burglary and theft

August 22nd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

File photo

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole items and cash from a home in the Limassol district on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to police by a 24-year-old who said unknown people stole a computer, a small sum of money, and other personal items after breaking into his residence.

After obtaining evidence against him, the home and car of a 32-year-old resident of Limassol were searched.

In the car officers found a computer and a bag ,which the complainant identified as his, as well as five mobile phones, a tablet and two walkie-talkies.

The suspect was arrested and is being held while investigations continue.

