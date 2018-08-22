Man arrested for burglary and theft

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole items and cash from a home in the Limassol district on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to police by a 24-year-old who said unknown people stole a computer, a small sum of money, and other personal items after breaking into his residence.

After obtaining evidence against him, the home and car of a 32-year-old resident of Limassol were searched.

In the car officers found a computer and a bag ,which the complainant identified as his, as well as five mobile phones, a tablet and two walkie-talkies.

The suspect was arrested and is being held while investigations continue.