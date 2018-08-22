Over quarter of a million raised in Cyprus’ #StandByGreece campaign

So far €264,553 have been collected by the #StandByGreece campaign led by the Hope For Children centre in aid of restructuring the infrastructure destroyed by the deadly fire in Greece on July 23 which killed 92 people.

A statement by the centre on Wednesday said the amount will continue to grow since more activities are about to take place to support the campaign.

“We would like to thank the thousands of people who embraced this initiative through their donations during the big concert on July 31, through deposits to Hellenic Bank and Bank of Cyprus accounts and through SMS,” the statement said. “Financial donations coming from several companies in Cyprus through their corporate social responsibility programme were also essential.”

Head of Hope For Children Josephe Varughese said the organisation undertook the management of the donations as it works on a daily basis for children who try to rebuild their lives, prioritizing their wellbeing.

During this period the municipalities of the affected areas in Attica provided them with proposals regarding the infrastructures that have been affected with detailed description and needs assessments.

“Hope For Children representatives will soon travel to Athens to visit on the spot the infrastructures and take the final decision about the project to be restructured,” Varughese said.

He also thanked the media, Hellenic Bank and the Bank of Cyprus and the artists who performed at the big concert in support of the campaign.