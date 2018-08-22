Police arrest two men, seeking third in Limassol beating

August 22nd, 2018

Police arrested two men and are looking for a third in connection with beating and injuring a man in the Limassol district on Tuesday.

A 48-year-old man reported to police that around 3.45pm he was attacked and injured by four people who hit him with a crowbar in Agridia, Limassol.

The wounded man was first taken to Kyperounta and later hospitalised at Nicosia general hospital.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of three men aged 33, 47, and 39 and arrest warrants were issued against them.

Early on Wednesday, the 33-year-old and the 47-year-old were arrested while police are searching for the 39-year-old.

 

