Police recover stolen vehicles

Two stolen vehicles were found abandoned at the same location by Paphos police, one on Tuesday and the other early on Wednesday.

A tip led the police to find the first vehicle, worth around €8,000, parked outside an apartment complex in Chlorakas.

It was reported stolen on Tuesday between 3:30pm and 5pm.

The vehicle was transported to the Paphos police station for further examinations.

The second vehicle that was recovered was a pick-up truck, worth around €1,500, which was also found parked outside an apartment complex in Chlorakas. The vehicle was broken into while parked in Kissonerga village due to a mechanical fault.

The second vehicle was also transported to the Paphos police station for examinations.