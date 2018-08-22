Soldier arrested over illegal arms possession

Soldier arrested over illegal arms possession

Police arrested a National Guard non-commissioned officer after a pistol and a hand grenade were discovered hidden in the ceiling of the showers at a barracks outside Nicosia.

The case was reported to police by army authorities on August 1. During repair work to the ceiling in the showers, workers found, wrapped in waterproof material, a revolver, a hand grenade, explosives, a hood, and smoke grenades.

The items were collected by police and underwent forensic tests, including collection of DNA samples, which were later matched to the suspect.

Searches were also carried out in other areas used by the suspect in the barracks as well as his home.

He denies any involvement.

 

