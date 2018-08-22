Welcome DJ Nesta to last boat party of summer

The last of the LOST (at sea) boat parties this year hosts one of Lebanon’s brightest and proudest lights in electronic music – Nesta, who will bring his vision to the seas.

LOST was founded in 2012 by Cyprus-based producer and DJ Markus Eden alongside partner in crime Peter Leontiades who, united in their frustration at the stagnant local house music scene decided to DIY it by staging parties of their own. The musical emphasis was to be on quality Deep House with a UK twist.

As clubs were few and hard to come by they decided to make use of what their hometown of Limassol had plenty of – water!

There was no looking back after their first boat party, held in June of the same year, resulted in a sell-out event.

Nesta or Nabih Esta as he’s known to his friends started getting involved in music in his home town of Beirut in 2006 and has since been a staple on the circuit there, DJing both stadium events and smaller venues but always infusing a cutting edge vibe and sound.

In the decade since, Nesta further cemented himself as part of the taste-makers in Beirut’s clubbing scene. After heading to London to hone his sound engineering skills, he devised his Techno-drenched alter ego, Technophile. Technophile brought out the twisted, melancholic side of Nesta’s music, allowing him to delve into more experimental frequencies on the spectrum while maintaining the momentum of the Nesta alias.

He is not only an accomplished DJ though. In 2014 he also opened his record label Fantôme de nuit which has since been pushing local and international talent. His production skills have also landed him a release on Damian Lazarus’ Rebellion label (sister label of Crosstown Rebels) which finally put his name on the map.

His fruitful time in the studio hasn’t kept him from a busy touring schedule though. He holds a residency at Beirut’s biggest club Uberhaus (The Garten) where he is also a partner. Apart from that, he is regularly featured on the lineups of top-notch clubs such as KaterBlau and Sisyphos in Berlin as well as renowned festivals like Sonar in Barcelona.

Nesta, Technophile and Fantôme de Nuit combine to create a versatile spectrum of music that stays true to its beginnings, continuously evolves its inclination to techno and refuses to abide by one genre or style. This unique blend of talent and style has been perfect for today’s world where genres are hard to define and music lovers expect new elements and refreshing takes on time-honoured genres they grew up listening to and loving.

Last but not least he is active as an events organiser bringing unique parties to Lebanon under the Fantôme de nuit guise!

Nesta will be supported by LOST residents Michel Fialas and Markus Eden who will be playing back to back with Sousami’s very own Mr Fox who should be no stranger to any of the Cyprus party crew.

Lost with Nesta

Live performance by the DJ. September 1. Limassol Old Port. 12pm. €22.49. Tel: 25-362350