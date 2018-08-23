A violinist shares his love of music

We shall take you a bit into the future now, partly because the number of events has gone down due to the season and also because the event we are about to suggest could sell out very soon.

The King of Waltz, Andre Rieu, will perform for us in Limassol on September 9, when his 2018 concert under the name ‘Amore my Tribute of Love’ will be screened.

The concert screening, which will be shown in 2000 cinemas worldwide, will showcase the violinist’s love for music as well as his hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands. It is dedicated to Rieu’s wife and children, as well as the Johann Strauss Orchestra with which he has performed for over 30 years. It follows on from the release of his album Amore last year, featuring his own versions of classic love songs from the worlds of popular and classical music.

The annual concert, which took place this year on July 28 and 29, is once again set against the incredible backdrop of the mediaeval town square. Catch a glimpse of this lovely setting, and get to hear Andre perform with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra as well as sopranos, tenors and some very special guests, at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

Andre Rieu: Amore my Tribute to Love

Screening of the concert. September 9. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €8/10. Tel: 77-777745