Bar Review: BR Hub, Nicosia

As sports illiterate individual, the thought of heading to BR Hub Sports Bar did not initially sound too appealing. But I was to be proved wrong, as a large beer list, good food and relaxed vibe eased my fear of what would be on the large TVs (when there is not a large sporting event, they play the songs of yesteryear).

This pub stands prominently on a main road in Nicosia’s Strovolos, and at first glance resembles a modern establishment, with a large and open front that welcomes all. Once inside this feeling is only enhanced.

The wooden bar style spreads from the floor to the columns, the bar and the tables and chairs. The architecture and decor are simple – sporty – yet on the walls TVs, team posters and other memorabilia overlooks the seating areas.

Taking a seat outside in the smoker’s section on a simple black chair, one simple glance gives a good idea of the atmosphere. Competitive. Energetic. Passionate.

Yet despite the fact that the seating, comfort and selection are all centred around the activity of watching sports and athletics, as is evident of the absolute high-tech sound system and 13 TVs, this bars no one from enjoying the true qualities of the bar.

There was no active game at the time I visited so the sonorous chaos of classic rock wafted into the air. It took one peek into the drinks menu, and a whole new side of the BR Hub was revealed.

The variety is impressive. Beers on tap or imported, wines of varying tastes and origins, spirits of all kinds, single malt whiskeys, and an armada of concocted potions labelled as cocktails.

It was impossible to resist the Hertog Jan Dubbel (Double), a personal favourite despite the incredible selection ranging from Cypriot and Greek beers to American, Belgian, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, English, Italian, all sprinkled with a few Scandinavian – Swedish and Danish – ciders to top off the list.

The pub grub also rises to surpass the expected standard. BR Hub presents a variety of well-made and pleasantly prepared meals, and even brunch, all with sporty themed names to ensure satisfaction.

BR Hub may then is not just for sports enthusiasts. Whether you are looking to just enjoy your sports, or if you want to try a new drink or platter, or to simply have a comfortable evening with friends or family, this pub is a worthy shot.

BR Hub

Where: Athinon 22, Strovolos, Nicosia

When: 10am-1am

How much: draught beers from €4 a pint, bottled beer from €4

Contact: 70087018