CMP to begin excavation in Strovolos, Nicosia

The Committee for Missing Persons (CMP) will begin excavations in Strovolos, in Nicosia on Monday to search for the remains of two Turkish Cypriots missing since 1964, it was reported on Thursday.

A number of other excavations that were halted for the summer holidays are also set to resume in the north next week to locate Greek Cypriots but also a Turkish Cypriot missing since 1974.

Monday, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), will be a busy day for the crews of the CMP as a number of excavations are set to begin.

No further information was provided as to those in Strovolos.

The other spots that are being excavated in the north – in Dikomo, Katokopia, Vouno and Arsos and Ayios Loucas in Famagusta – are located within military areas. Nothing has been located in those areas so far, the CNA said.

The excavation in Ayios Loucas in Famagusta concerns locating a Turkish Cypriot, the rest concern Greek Cypriots, all missing since 1974.

“We hope that the weather will allow us on Monday to work without any problems,” a source told the CNA, adding that they are trying to analyse as much information as possible to reduce time for the excavations.

They are also using maps and compare satellite pictures of 1963 and 1970 with modern ones taken after 2003, the source said. Crews are also using a ground penetration radar to locate metals and cavities in the areas they are excavating.

In September, the CMP has planned to use the radar in question in five areas in the Famagusta, Nicosia and Kyrenia districts following information received. The sites in Famagusta and Kyrenia concern Greek Cypriot missing since 1974 and in Nicosia Turkish Cypriots missing since 1964.