Greek navy ship docks in Cyprus

The Greek Navy’s general support ship HS Prometheus arrived at Limassol port on Thursday and will be open to visits from the public.

The vessel, which will be docked in Cyprus as part of the training of navy cadets, will be open to the public until Saturday, between 5pm and 8pm. There are 149 cadets on board the ship, of whom 25 are Greek Cypriots, as well as 140 general staff.

Visitors will be able to enter the ship through the new passenger terminal at Limassol port. They will be required to present their identity cards before boarding the ship.

During the vessel’s stay in Cyprus, its captain, other officers and a representation of the cadets will visit the military cemetery in Makedonitissa, and the imprisoned graves in Nicosia where they will lay wreaths. They will also visit military, political and religious authorities, as well as the Greek embassy.