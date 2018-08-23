Leaving Real Madrid was ‘easy decision’, says Ronaldo

August 23rd, 2018 European football, Sport 0 comments

Leaving Real Madrid was ‘easy decision’, says Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has said the decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus after nine trophy-filled years in Spain was an easy one to make.

The 33-year-old joined the Italian champions last month on a four-year deal, ending a stint in Spain that saw him win two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

“It was an easy decision. What was done in Madrid is incredible, I won everything, my family lives there, but it’s part of the past,” Ronaldo told sports streaming service DAZN.

Juventus paid 100 million euros to sign Ronaldo, who made his league debut in their 3-2 win at Chievo last Sunday.

