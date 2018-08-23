Pano Pyrgos fire likely caused by arson

A fire that burnt 30 hectares of dense forest and other vegetation in Pano Pyrgos in the Tylliria area during the night was most likely caused by arson, the forestry department said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at 8.15pm on Wednesday on a private property next to the state forest in the Ayios Andronikos area and was brought under control by 1am.

According to forestry department official Andreas Christou, 14 fire trucks and 100 employees of the department worked to put out the blaze.

Firefighters from neighbouring forest stations such as Kambos, Gialia and Stavros tis Psokas were roped in to assist the local team at Pyrgos as strong winds and the inaccessibility of the area made the work difficult.

A nearby National Guard post was evacuated as a precaution but no houses are in the area.

Firefighters remain in the area as a precaution.

Meanwhile a fire near the village of Askas, in Nicosia, burned about three decares of dry grass, wild vegetation and trees before it was brought under control on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire erupted at 3.2 pm and the fire service brought it under control by 5pm with the help of two fire engines and equipment of the forest department.

The fire service said the cause could have been a spark from a power cable.