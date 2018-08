Two men, 30 and 35, were remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday in Limassol in connection with possession of 3.2 kilogrammes of cannabis

Police said the drugs were found in the possession of the 35-year-old who had been intercepted by the drug squad on the Limassol to Apesha road travelling on a motorcycle.

The investigation led to the home of a 30-year-old where the first suspect had left his car and picked up the motorcycle.

Inside his car, officers found around a gramme of cannabis.