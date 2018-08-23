Protecting the world’s deadliest snakes (V)

A fearless snake catcher rescues some of the worlds most dangerous snakes using his bare hands.

Animal lover Barry Goldsmith has been handling the animals for 40 years without ever being seriously injured. The 52-year-old Australian and his wife Karen run a rescue service called Snake Catcher Victoria, based in the Mornington Peninsula in southern Australia.

The area is home to some of the world’s most venomous snakes, including tiger snakes, copperheads, eastern brown snakes and red-bellied black snakes. Barry has also spent time with Bali Reptile Rescue in Indonesia.

