Members of the drugs squad seized 3.2 kilos of cannabis on Wednesday afternoon which they found when they stopped and searched a 35-year-old motorcyclist on the Limassol-Apasia road.

The man took the motorbike, which had no number plates, from the residence of a 30-year-old man in Limassol after leaving his car at the house.

Officers who checked the car found another gramme of cannabis.

Both men were arrested to facilitate investigations.