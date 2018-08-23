Knifeman kills mother, sister in Paris suburb attack – source (Updated)

August 23rd, 2018 Europe, featured, FRONT PAGE 0 comments

Knifeman kills mother, sister in Paris suburb attack – source (Updated)

French police secure a street after a man killed two persons and injured an other in a knife attack in Trappes, near Paris, according to French authorities

By Emmanuel Jarry

A knifeman killed his mother and sister in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Thursday and seriously wounded a third person, a French Interior Ministry source said.

The young man, who killed his victims out in the street before taking refuge in a house, was later shot dead by police when he left that house and ran towards them in a threatening way, a police source said.

“The police operation is over … the person was neutralised and is dead,” the local prefecture said on Twitter.

Islamic State issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence. The statement came before it was confirmed that the victims were relatives of the attacker.

BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, but police could not immediately confirm it.

“The reason behind the attack and his profile are not known yet and are being looked into,” a police source said.

Counter-terrorism officials have yet to be asked to join the investigation, a judicial source said.

Trappes is an underprivileged town situated in an overall wealthy area west of Paris. Dozens of radicalised youths from the town of about 30,000 inhabitants have left for Syria.

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in his first purported speech in nearly a year, has called on followers to fight on despite recent defeats, according to an audio recording posted on the group’s media outlet on Wednesday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close