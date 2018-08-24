Anastasiades briefs parents as unions meet

Nobody knows yet if schools will open as scheduled this year

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with representatives of parents’ associations at 11.30am at the Presidential Palace, to brief them about his meeting on Thursday with teaching unions, during which the government submitted a new compromise proposal.

The head of the primary school parents’ associations, Morphakis Solomonides, said they would be informed about the latest round of negotiations between the government and teaching unions.

At noon on Friday, the three teaching unions, Poed, Oelmek and Oltek, which met separately earlier, will meet to discuss the government’s latest proposals.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the first reactions by teachers to the proposals were negative.

Anastasiades tried to meet the unions half-way with the proposal he submitted on Thursday, in the hope of averting a threatened all-out strike at the start of the new school year in 10 days’ time.

