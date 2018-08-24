Cyprus protests Turkish violations to the UN

The Republic of Cyprus protested to the UN violations of its airspace and territorial waters by Turkey, which took place last June.

These violations, Cyprus said, aim to undermine its sovereignty.

Michael Mavros, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Cyprus to the UN, sent on earlier in the month a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, protesting Turkish violations.

The letter was circulated on Thursday as an official document of the UN General Assembly and of the Security Council.

Mavros attaches two documents to his letter, describing in detail all Turkish violations of international air traffic regulations and the Republic’s national airspace. He also noted the illegal use of ports in the occupied areas, which remain closed, by Turkish warships.

He underlines, moreover, the systematic use of the illegal airport in Tympou by Turkish commercial planes.

The First Secretary also says that Turkey, which illegally occupies the northern part of the island since 1974, aims through these actions to undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

He also reiterates that the only authority in Cyprus is the Republic of Cyprus, as stipulated in various Security Council resolutions and in particular in resolution 541 (1983) and 550 (1984), in which the Security Council declares the so-called “TRNC” as null and void.

Mavros encourages Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to heed the calls of the international community and contribute to a meaningful resumption of the peace process, instead of undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and reinforcing the continuation of the de facto division by upgrading the status of the secessionist entity.

Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 and since then occupies 37 per cent of the island’s territory. The latest effort, under the UN auspices, to reach a Cyprus settlement was concluded in the summer last year in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana without a result.