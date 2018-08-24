Firecrackers and flares lead to arrests at football game

Several arrests were made both before and after the Apoel-Astana football match in Nicosia’s GSP stadium on Thursday night.

Before the start, a 22-year-old man, a passenger in a car, lit a flare and waved it outside the car window. The car was stopped by police officers who arrested both the passenger and the driver.

Another 22-year-old man was arrested just after final whistle as he rushed onto the pitch before being hauled down by police and ground stewards and taken away.

A teenager, 17, was detained after a search revealed he was in possession of flares and firecrackers.

The car in which he was travelling together with a 19-year-old driver was also checked and more flares and firecrackers were found.