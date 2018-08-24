Firecrackers and flares lead to arrests at football game

Despite the arrests it was obvious that most of the flares and firecrackers were not discovered.

Several arrests were made both before and after the Apoel-Astana football match in Nicosia’s GSP stadium on Thursday night.

Before the start, a 22-year-old man, a passenger in a car, lit a flare and waved it outside the car window. The car was stopped by police officers who arrested both the passenger and the driver.

Another 22-year-old man was arrested just after final whistle as he rushed onto the pitch before being hauled down by police and ground stewards and taken away.

A teenager, 17, was detained after a search revealed he was in possession of flares and firecrackers.

The car in which he was travelling together with a 19-year-old driver was also checked and more flares and firecrackers were found.

