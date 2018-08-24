Limassol joins the festival circuit

Just when you thought there couldn’t be enough festivals to choose from, they throw another one at us. The new one in the mix is the first Limassol Music Festival which will begin on Tuesday and keep us entertained with Greek singers and bands until Friday.

The first day of the festival will bring a performance by Greek singer Peggy Zina and the band Lopodites. Zina made her recording debut in 1995 with her self-titled album. She is now considered to rank right up there with other high-profile Greek singers in the industry today. Joining the Greek singer will be the alternative rock band from Limassol, Lopodites. The band came together in 2006 to bring old songs to the local music scene, as well as introducing their own songs to the stage.

On Wednesday we will be entertained with the very unique voice of Vassilis Karras. Karras celebrated 40 years in the music business last year. Over this time he has released many albums, influenced many other singers to take to the stage, created a loyal fan base and he still has a voice that cannot be compared.

Thursday will get us rocking with Christos Dantis and Stan and the last day will be a triple delight with Nasos, Polina and Sasa Basta. Dantis has been rocking the Greek music scene since 1986 and he has written some of the most famous rock ballads of all time. Dantis will be joined on Thursday by Greek singer, songwriter and fashion model Stan, who has been making girls swoon with his looks and voice since 2011.

The final day of the festival brings with it a mix of new sounds with some older sounds to make a lasting impression on Greek music fans until the festival comes around again next year.

First Limassol Music Festival

Four-day music festival with live performances with Greek artists. August 28-31. Old Port Square, Limassol. 11.55pm. €10. Tel: 70-000087