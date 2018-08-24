Man arrested for attacking and injuring colleague

Paphos police arrested a 33-year-old man working at petrol station on Friday for assaulting a colleague of his.

Police said that on Wednesday, a 20-year-old man who was working at a petrol station in Chlorakas reported that a colleague had assaulted him.

The 20-year-old was taken to the Paphos general hospital where he was diagnosed with a facial fracture. The injured man was then transferred to the Nicosia general hospital to undergo surgery.

After being questioned by police, the 33-year-old admitted he had assaulted his colleague, saying that he did so because the younger man had refused to “teach him the job.”