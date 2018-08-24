Paddleboarder completes Mykonos feat

Costas Symeonides (CNA)

Paddleboarding coach Costas Symeonides on Friday successfully completed his 10-day journey from the Greek island of Mykonos to Limassol on a stand-up paddleboard, collecting €75,000 for charity.

Visibly rundown from the effort, 41-year-old Symeonides arrived at the Ayia Varvara beach where friends and supporters awaited.

Symeonides said the feeling was unbelievable because it had been a very difficult feat.

He said the first four days were the hardest, especially near the island of Rhodes where he had to fight with high waves.

“Now I need a holiday; I can think of nothing else.”

Symeonides was congratulated by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and together they handed over a €75,000 cheque to the Centre For Preventive Paediatrics and the Karaiskakio Foundation.

