Plant of the week: Plant that rivals efficacy of Ginseng used for female reproductive problems

Name: Dong Quai (Angelica sinensis)

Otherwise known as: Angelica polymorpha, Chinese Angelica

Habitat: A perennial member of the Umbelliferae growing to about 2m in moist, rich soils throughout South East Asia. Like all Angelicas, it has a fleshy, fluted, hollow stem with celery-like leaves that are topped by large umbels of green/white flowers. The effective part is the large root, which is dried and ground.

What does it do: In China this herb has been used medicinally for thousands of years and is held to be second only in esteem to Ginseng (Panax ginseng) in its efficacy. Like most aspects of Chinese folk medicine, no-one is quite sure why or how it works, merely that it does.

Dong quai contains coumarins, essential oil, flavanoids and the vitamins A, B and E. The essential oil breaks down into butylphthalide, carvacrol, isosafrole, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, safrole and many others.

The plant has been associated with female reproductive problems for centuries and is the most popular oriental herbal remedy for amenorrhoea (absence of menstruation); dysmenorrhoea (painful menstruation); menopausal problems, period cramps, infertility, toxic shock syndrome and nervous debility. In addition, herbalists use it to treat insomnia, high blood pressure, asthma, hay fever, anaemia and osteoporosis; the Chinese and Japanese use it at all stages of pregnancy to ensure a healthy delivery, but western herbalists advise caution over the use of Dong quai if pregnant.

A feature of all members of the Angelica family is their ability to dilate coronary blood vessels, proving valuable in the treatment of hypertension and angina, and of such cardiovascular problems as arrhythmia and platelet aggregation; by improving blood circulation to the heart, brain and extremities, Dong quai is now finding favour among gerontologists.

As an analgesic, Dong quai has been proven to be twice as strong as aspirin and is used in the east to treat headaches and arthritis.

Currently a number of drug companies are examining the immuno-stimulatory effect of Dong Quai in cancer therapy.

Like all members of the Umbelliferae, there is a caution with regard to photo-sensitivity, but this very response has been found valuable in the treatment of psoriasis.