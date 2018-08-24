Slight temperature drop over weekend but still hot

August 24th, 2018

Temperatures, which peaked at 41C in Nicosia on Thursday, will slowly drop, coming closer to the average for this time of the year and bringing an end to a string of yellow weather warnings for now.

On Friday, the highest temperature inland is forecast to be 39C, 31C on the west coast and 33C in other coastal areas while in the mountainous it is expected to reach 30C.

At night temperatures will drop to around 22C in most areas and 18C in the Troodos area.

Some clouds may form during the weekend and on Monday, and the met office said that temperatures will fall slightly on Saturday with no marked change expected on Sunday and Monday.

