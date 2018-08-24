Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving

August 24th, 2018 Football, Sport 0 comments

Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving

Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving

Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, British police said on Friday.

Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last month, was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of Friday.

“A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley was charged with drink driving on Friday, 24 August. He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 September.”

The 31-year-old Lloris joined Spurs from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012 and has made 254 appearances for the Premier League club.

Spurs next face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close