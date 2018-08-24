Trident-wielding robber steals money from bakery 

A bakery was robbed in the early hours of Friday in the Famagusta area by an individual wielding a trident.

The employee who was working at the bakery told police that, at around 4am, an unknown individual who had covered his face with a hood and was wielding a trident entered the shop. He then forcibly opened the drawer under the register while threatening the employee and took a small bag with money. The bag contained some coins and an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being of thin build and around 1.65 metre tall. He was wearing jeans, a black long-sleeved shirt and gloves.