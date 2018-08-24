Trumpet becomes electrified

This Sunday is the last Sunday of August so end the month with a party vibe. The Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol has made every Sunday of summer an adventure, and this one will be no different. It may even be more of an adventure as the headlining DJ for the day will perform at the bar for the very first time.

Timmy Trumpet, an Australian electro house DJ and producer, will be the highlight. He attended the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and left in year nine after setting off a fire alarm, according to the DJ. He then moved into a public school which, he said, enabled him to become more involved in jazz music.

He has become known internationally for his jazz elements in the realm of global dance music. As a DJ and instrumentalist, Timmy Trumpet is ranked in the top three DJs in Australia (ITM Poll), performed at Ibiza’s Pacha and Miami’s WMC, and mixed both Ministry of Sound and Pacha albums.

He performs over 200 shows per year, including major festivals and at international clubs. He has a number of tracks signed to Ministry of Sound, Onelove, Central Station and Neon Underground. Starting in 2010, the DJ produced two consecutive summer albums for the clubbing brand, PACHA.

The line-up for Sunday also includes Johnnie Bransco, Illeven BLZN’ and Mr Black. The day starts at 10am with free entrance until 3pm. From 3pm until 5pm entrance will be €10 and from 5pm onwards it will be €15.

Timmy Trumpet

Live performane by the DJ. August 26. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9.30pm. Tel: 96-340000