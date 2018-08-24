Turkish Cypriots to look at RES solutions

Turkish Cypriots will look into turning to renewable energy sources (RES) and importing power from Turkey in a bid to free themselves of their dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

According to media reports in the north, ‘finance minister’ Ozdil Nami said they were studying the possibility of developing renewable energy resources on one hand, and importing electricity from Turkey.

He added that importing power from Turkey would be a long-term solution.

The two systems can operate together and support each other, Nami said, adding that Turkish Cypriot authorities were working to implement the plan as soon as possible so as to disengage from expensive energy resources or at least to cut prices to a minimum.

Two-thirds of the cost of production of power in the north represents fuel, he said, advising the public to try and save energy at home.

Nami said the breakaway state had no other options to keep the price of fuel and electricity low.