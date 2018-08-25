A minute with Adonis Anastasiou Founder of Adonis Business Academy

Where do you live?

I live in Strovolos with my lovely family.

Best childhood memory?

Thank God I have many great childhood memories. One of them is going to Kalamos Attiki Mountain in Athens and living in a camping site with hundreds of other kids. It was a fun summer and I remember that I even won the Gold Medal in the 100 metre run.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I really like TGI Fridays and the Jack Daniels Steak is really delicious. It’s one of the dishes that will derail me from my diet. The food that I dislike is green peas, they have no texture and no taste.

What did you have for breakfast?

I usually eat Corn Flakes but today I had a toast for a breakfast.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Even though I was a night person, lately I am really productive during the day time. I guess it comes with age. The perfect day for me is a day sharing my knowledge with my students.

Best book ever read?

One of the best books I ever read is Laptop Millionaire by my friend Mark Anastasi.

Favourite film of all time?

I consider The Wolf Of Wall Street one of the best movies I ever saw. It’s based on a true story and if you take all the illegal scenes it’s a great educational movie where you can see a self-made entrepreneur hit it big because of his drive and selling skills.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

I really like driving and one of the best holidays that I ever took was driving from Los Angeles to Utah and then coming back to LA passing from Grant Canyon and Las Vegas. I guess my dream trip would be spending a couple of weeks in the exotic Malvides.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I like 80s pop music, the music that I grew up with, but usually when I am driving I listen to business audio books.

What is always in your fridge?

Yogurt

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

It’s been one year now that I’ve been living in my dream house. Finally, I got a place that I can call home. I really love this house because it’s much bigger than the little apartment I used to live in, it has a studio where I can film my business tips but most of all I like the living room which is like a small cinema with a three-metre screen.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose Grant Gardone a successful, multi-millionaire entrepreneur. Having the chance to spend an evening with him would give the opportunity to gather as many pearls of wisdom on how to grow my company.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Gather all my friends and family and throw a party like there is no tomorrow 

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to practice my passion which is teaching.

Tell me a joke…

A man asks a farmer near a field, “Sorry sir, would you mind if I crossed your field instead of going around it? You see, I have to catch the 4:30 train.”

The farmer says, “Sure, go right ahead. And if my bull sees you, you’ll even catch the 3:30 one.”