Barrett sets try record as All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup against Australia

August 25th, 2018 Rugby, Sport 0 comments

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett runs with the ball.

Beauden Barrett scored a record four tries as the All Blacks withstood a tense first half before running away with the second in a 40-12 victory over Australia at Eden Park on Saturday as the hosts retained the Bledisloe Cup with a test to spare.

Prop Joe Moody and loose forward Liam Squire also crossed for the world champions, who have now held the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy since 2003. The third match is in Yokohama on Oct. 27.

Scrumhalf Will Genia and centre Reece Hodge scored for the Wallabies, who, similar to last week’s 38-13 defeat in Sydney, were competitive until halftime when the score was 14-7 before the All Blacks accelerated away after the interval.

Barrett’s four tries is a new All Blacks record in a match against Australia and he almost added a fifth when he touched down in the corner, but it was ruled out by the television match official for a knock-on by Ardie Savea earlier in the movement.

