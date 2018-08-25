Champions Man City fight back for 1-1 draw at bold Wolves

Manchester City had to battle back from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers who gave the champions a real test at Molineux on Saturday.

Last season’s Championship winners showed no inferiority complex as defender Willy Boly put them ahead with a controversial 57th-minute diving header which TV replays showed may have been offside and actually went in off his arm.

City, who had largely controlled proceedings but were vulnerable to Wolves’ bold counter-attacks, equalised with Aymeric Laporte’s first goal for the club, a header from Ilkay Gundogan’s free kick.

City, who have seven points from three games, hit the post twice in the first half, through Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, soon after Raul Jimenez’s strike for Wolves was ruled out for offside, and Aguero hit the bar from a free kick in the dying seconds.