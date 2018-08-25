Cigarettes and tobacco seized

A large quantity of cigarettes and around three kilogrammes of tobacco for which no tax had been paid were seized on Friday following a search in a Larnaca home and betting agency.

According to the customs department the owner of the house and betting agency was arrested after 3.2kg of tobacco and 4,000 cigarettes were located in her property.

The goods did not bear warnings in Greek and Turkish as to the risks of smoking, customs said, an indication that no duty was paid.

The woman was released after paying €4,000 that includes taxes and fines.