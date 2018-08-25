Devalued lira sees Turkish Cypriots crossing south for Bayram

Many Turkish Cypriots spent their ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’ holidays in the government-controlled areas as the downfall of the Turkish lira has made travels abroad a luxury.

According to Turkish Cypriot daily Havadis, long lines were evident at the Ayios Dhometios crossing in Nicosia, as many Turkish Cypriots chose to spend their time in the government-controlled areas during the holidays of Kurban Bayramı.

During the last weeks, heavy traffic was observed at the crossing, the paper said, while there has also been an increase in the crossings of Greek Cypriots to the north.

The devaluation of the Turkish currency has had a negative impact also on travel agents that said that demand for travelling abroad has decreased. The Bayram holiday, travel agents said, was the period during which they were selling the most packages for trips abroad in the past.

According to reports earlier in the week, it has become almost impossible for middle class Turkish Cypriots to travel abroad during the holiday because of the successive price increases.

To avert profiteering, authorities in the north said they would be strict with those businesses found overcharging for products. A number of price and quality control officers were appointed by authorities to carry out checks in the market.

‘Prime minister’, Tufan Erhurman, said after visiting three markets that he had found price differences on goods.

In a post on his social media account, Erhurman said that opportunism during such periods should not be overlooked.

‘Deputy prime minister’, Kudret Ozersay, has warned that those found taking advantage of the increase in the foreign exchange by overcharging for products, would be slapped with fines but also faced temporary closure of their businesses, even imprisonment.