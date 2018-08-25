Emery enjoys first league win as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates

Arsenal celebrated their first Premier League win of the season under new manager Unai Emery after coming from behind to beat London rivals West Ham United 3-1 in an action-packed match on Saturday.

A Nacho Monreal strike, Issa Diop’s own goal and Danny Welbeck’s stoppage-time effort enbaled the Gunners to bounce back from their opening two defeats after Marko Arnautovic had fired West Ham into a 25th-minute lead.

Monreal equalised five minutes later, drilling a fierce shot from eight metres past two defenders on the line after goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski parried Hector Bellerin’s cross into the defender’s path.

Arsenal took the lead when Diop’s poor clearance resulted in Alexandre Lazazette’s cut-back cannoning off the defender’s body into the net and Welbeck sealed the win after Bellerin’s cross gave him time and space to beat Fabianski from close range.

In other games, Bournemouth came from behind to draw 2-2 at home against Everton, while Leicester left it late to beat Southampton 2-1 thanks to a goal from Harry Maguire.

