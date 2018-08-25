Remand after man robbed bakery with trident

Remand after man robbed bakery with trident

A 20-year-old man from Liopetri in the Famagusta district was remanded on Saturday for three days for allegedly robbing a bakery on Friday armed with a speargun trident.

The suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon, and has admitted to carrying out the robbery at around 4am on the same day. Police said he surrendered €75, saying it was the money he had taken in addition to the speargun.

The bakery employee reported that an unknown individual who had covered his face with a hood and was wielding a fishing trident went into the shop and threatened members of staff.

He then forcibly opened the drawer under the register and took a small bag with money.

