Lute to travel to Athens and London in early September

Cyprus hopes that developments expected in the Autumn will pave the way for a resumption of talks from where they left off at Crans-Montana last year.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Klelia Vassiliou said on Sunday the Greek Cypriot side hoped that the developments would shift Ankara`s stance especially as regards the security aspect of the solution as well as its functionality.

She said the government was awaiting “with great interest” the results of the UN envoy’s contacts with all parties. Jane Holl Lute is expected to submit to Antonio Guterres her report on the outcome of her consultations around September 17, a reliable source told CNA.

Lute is expected to meet with Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias in Athens on September 11. In London she will meet with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, probably during the first ten days of September, and in Brussels with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, probably on September 13.

Lute met in Ankara on July 30 with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and had separate meetings on July 23 in Cyprus with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Vasiliou also said the UN Secretary-General had set specific parameters for a solution which provide that Cyprus must become a normal state that will look after for its citizens` interests and not any other state`s interests.

The deputy spokesperson said that this situation could change with a solution that is just and viable, and based on the decisions of the UN, the High Level Agreements and the European acquis.

She also underlined Turkey`s responsibility as regards the missing persons` issue and especially the mass graves and the transfers of human remains.