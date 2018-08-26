Property questions: How can I stop noisy neighbours?

I have been living in Liopetri in a house I love for two years, in a location I love overlooking the fields, but unfortunately living next to tenants who have no respect for neighbours, who keep having loud parties, sometimes up to 1am or 4am in the morning.

I have spoken to their landlord who does not want to know (based in UK), and other neighbours are scared of them as they are so intimidating.

In fact I know that neighbours of mine have their house the market, others have already moved away and I am thinking of leaving my ideal home, which I moved to from the UK because they have made my last three summers unbearable.

My solicitor has a file going over two years but even she has advised me to move, as I live on my own with no support and I have cats, which they loathe, so if I stood up and did something I think they would harm the cats.

Are you able to give any guidance on the local laws or what is being planned to stop this?

Kind regards

GB

The best way I can think of is to seek an order from the court on the basis of nuisance against the owner of the next door villa. That should do it, suing in addition for damages for your loss of privacy and reduced value.

Regards,

AP Loizou