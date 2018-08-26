Three injured after tree falls on them at Kato Pyrgos campsite

Three people were injured late Saturday when a tree fell on them at a campsite in Kato Pyrgos, CNA reported.

According to police, the eucalyptus fell on two women, aged 28 and 38 and a 44-year-old man. The accident happened around 8.30pm.

The two injured women were taken to a private hospital in Nicosia and are being treated for leg fractures.

The man was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of Paphos hospital. His injures were not serious.

According to police, there were around 300 people at the campsite, which was evacuated while the foresty department removed the fallen tree.