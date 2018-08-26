Three injured after tree falls on them at Kato Pyrgos campsite

August 26th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Three injured after tree falls on them at Kato Pyrgos campsite

Photo: CNA

Three people were injured late Saturday when a tree fell on them at a campsite in Kato Pyrgos, CNA reported.

According to police, the eucalyptus fell on two women, aged 28 and 38 and a 44-year-old man. The accident happened around 8.30pm.

The two injured women were taken to a private hospital in Nicosia and are being treated for leg fractures.

The man was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of Paphos hospital. His injures were not serious.

According to police, there were around 300 people at the campsite, which was evacuated while the foresty department removed the fallen tree.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close