Vandals litter pitch at Makarion Stadium with nails and broken glass

Hooligans crept into the Makarion Stadium on Saturday evening and vandalised it according to the chairman of the Cyprus Sports Organisation Kleanthis Georgiades.

The vandals littered the pitch with broken glass, screws and nails and also painted the goal posts.

A game is scheduled at the stadium between Doxa and Anothosis for later today and referee Giorgos Nicolaou will inspect the pitch to decide whether all dangerous items have been removed.

It is almost certain that these actions were in retaliation for the introduction of the sports cards which has not been received well by the majority of fans.

