Arrested on suspicion of theft, staying illegally and resisting arrest

August 27th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Arrested on suspicion of theft, staying illegally and resisting arrest

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Limassol on Sunday on suspicion of staying illegally in Cyprus, resisting against arrest, and theft.

According to authorities, the man was stopped for committing a driving offence at around 4:50pm, but was found to be staying illegally on the island.

He attempted to flee, but was quickly intercepted and arrested, they said.

Police said a search of his car revealed €1,175, jewellery such as pendants and rings, a watch and a mobile phone for which the suspect could provide no satisfactory answer.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close