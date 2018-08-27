Arrested on suspicion of theft, staying illegally and resisting arrest

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Limassol on Sunday on suspicion of staying illegally in Cyprus, resisting against arrest, and theft.

According to authorities, the man was stopped for committing a driving offence at around 4:50pm, but was found to be staying illegally on the island.

He attempted to flee, but was quickly intercepted and arrested, they said.

Police said a search of his car revealed €1,175, jewellery such as pendants and rings, a watch and a mobile phone for which the suspect could provide no satisfactory answer.