Art beats to a different drum

For those of you who will be in Platres over the next couple of days, if you feel the need to look at or purchase some art by a distinguished artist, then stop off at the Platres Cultural Centre where a painting exhibition by Ludmila Budanov is still on.

The exhibition, under the name ‘Where Colour Meets Music’, once again shows how Budanov matches colour with the tonality of music. The artist is a musician by education and an artist by vocation, which is why some talk of her pieces as conflating colour and sound. The vibrant colours of the work reflect the painter’s attitude to life, her positive perception and her willingness to share her joy of living with others. Her figurative images, brush strokes and her manner of mixing colours give her the opportunity to express herself completely.

Budanov’s technique is unique and personal, and it still remains a mystery for many professionals. She is a passionate abstract painter who creates realistic works as well as copies of famous artists. She believes that the task of painting is not to reproduce reality with photographic precision but to encourage the flight of fantasy, to let imagination flow, to awaken certain feelings and associations. Bold, bright and unusual works by Budanov are what make this collection, and her work in general, so unique. For any artist, art lover or lover of life, her creations are a real find for modern interior spaces, as they speak with a rare musicality.

The artist graduated from the Academy of Music and Theatre in Tallinn, Estonia and then went on to study art and design in Moscow.

Where Colour Meets Music

Solo exhibition by Ludmila Budanov. Until August 31. Platres Cultural Centre, Limassol. Monday-Friday: 9am-1pm and 4pm-7pm, weekends: 4pm-7pm. Tel: 25-813112