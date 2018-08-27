Beyonce and Jay-Z concert ends after man invaded the stage

August 27th, 2018 Entertainment, Showbiz 0 comments

Beyonce and Jay-Z concert ends after man invaded the stage

Beyonce and Jay-Z were forced to end a concert in Atlanta after an unidentified man invaded the stage

The 36-year-old singer and Jay, 48 – who have kids Blue Ivy, six, and 14-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter together – were performing a gig on their On the Run II tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night (25.08.18) when the man managed to get on the platform.

Back-up dancers quickly rushed towards the intruder, who was trying to make his way backstage.

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyonce’s publicist, subsequently reassured fans that everything was fine following the incident.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to all the fans for your concern.

They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate and long-time friend, recently admitted she felt inspired by the singer’s Vogue magazine cover.

Kelly said she was wowed by the empowering message her former bandmate sent with her cover shoot.

She explained: “I remember looking at a Vogue magazine cover and I saw three beautiful white women on the cover and it said, ‘This is what beauty looks like.’ If I’m not that colour how am I supposed to know what beauty looks like?

“So when we see women of colour on magazine covers … [it shows] this is what beauty is like. We are what beauty is.”

Kelly thinks the image of Beyonce on the cover of the world-famous magazine sends a strong message to young women everywhere.

She shared: “I’m extremely excited for young girls of colour to see that and understand and know that [they] are beautiful.”

Beyonce was reportedly given an unprecedented level of creative control over the shoot, which was conducted by Tyler Mitchell, who became the first black photographer to ever shoot the cover for Vogue.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close