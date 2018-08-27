Cannabis arrest

A 39-year-old man accused of drug possession has been remanded for eight days by the Limassol district court on Monday.

The man was arrested on Sunday when he was searched by police while walking in a village in the Limassol district. He was found to have 21 grammes of cannabis on him.

After securing a warrant, police searched the man’s house where two dried cannabis plants and eight growing cannabis plants were found.

The 39-year-old was arrested for the illegal possession, use and cultivation of cannabis with the intent to supply.

