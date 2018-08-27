Festival focuses on local talent

Here’s the thing about festivals. They start out small: a few local artists on a mission. Then come the crowds; a following builds, and before you know it they’re putting up highway billboards and pulling in acts from abroad. At which point it becomes an all-out competition to see who can snag the biggest name, the best-known singer, or the most famous band…

It’s happened hundreds of times over the years; today, there’s barely a festival which doesn’t plug their ‘internationally-renowned line-up’. You can hardly blame them – everyone wants to be successful. But you can’t help feeling that sometimes, just sometimes, it would be nice if the original mission didn’t get lost in a fog of one-upmanship; if there were an event, perhaps, which stuck to its original ethos regardless of the changing times. Well, there is. It’s called the Flying Away Art and Music Festival and, despite the hundreds of thousands of visitors over the years, it’s still (highly successfully) doing just what it set out to: promoting local arts and music.

Taking place at the Orfeas Stadium in Nicosia on September 7, 8 and 9, this is the annual festival’s 12th iteration. Building on more than a decade of success, the three-day celebration bills itself as “the only festival in Cyprus which combines art and music; bringing local artists together, supporting them, promoting them and helping them form social bonds between themselves and people who would come and see our vision and theirs in one place at one time.”

Organised by “a group of people passionate about promoting and supporting local artists”, the festival has used “participatory ideas to establish a one-of-a-kind event which keeps growing and expanding, both in the number of visitors and the duration of each festival.” A meeting point for both professional and amateur artists (involved in everything from painting to sculpture, photography, jewellery, fashion, and new media art) as well as local musical talents, Flying Away is a space for interaction and interrelation, acting as a home in which acts and artists can share their ideas, raise their public profile, present their products, and network with their peers. All of which makes this a festival which relies not on famous names, but on local talent – people you may well know (or have certainly heard of) who are just doing what they do best and enjoying it.

Musically speaking, 2018 brings us a line up of eight different artists. There’s The Vinyl Mafia, C:REAL, and Mihalis Hatzigiannis on day one; followed by Charitos Neverland, Leonida Balafas, MPLE on day two; and Baba Reaggae Scarabeo, Portaris, and Locomondo on the final day. A vibrant mix of DJs and live acts promising everything from reggae to dub, funk, rock and alternative, this musical portion of the festival takes place on the main stadium stage each evening and always draws the crowds.

But, equally important is the artistic element… Miss Funky Natty and her lace bralettes (an international hit on Etsy) will be there, as will Pavlina Evgeniou of 3.14 The Concept Store and her eclectic mix of handcrafted jewellery, textiles, paintings, crafts, bags and accessories. Beautiful macramé confections laced with semi-precious stones come courtesy of Limassolian craftsman and designer Kleanthis Michael and his Blue Lotus Macrame company, while Paschalis Panayiotou Veritas Arts will be bringing us handcrafted wood and metal “violins, saxophones, gears, and bird cages to illuminate your space.” Marilena Siakola (ballet teacher by day, craftswoman by passion) is exhibiting her Knitworx brand: a delightful mixture of hats, scarves, handwarmers, infinity scarves, bags, wool games, jewellery. And Christopher Skarpares of Peri Strofon has curated a selection of his enchanting handmade wooden games just for the festival.

With a total of more than 150 creators manning over 70 art stalls (including the Fashion makes Me Happy brand, Elena Tombazou’s global styles, Saviki Andreou’s handcrafted bracelets, printed tshirts and the like from the Infected Clothing Line, Elena Georgiou’s Light UP Concept brand, T-Square Studio’s many imaginative creations, and the handmade artworks and home décor of Katerina Siskou a.k.a. The Art Studio), the artistic portion of the event is bound to pull in just as many visitors as the music.

And here’s what’s really great: it’s all local talent. Here, at last, is a festival which hasn’t grown too big for its boots, but appreciates the value of keeping to its original ethos…

At the Orfeas Stadium in Nicosia on September 7, 8 and 9. Admission is €10 per day (free for under 15s). For more information visit www.facebook.com/FlyingAwayFestival/